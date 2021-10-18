Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Position Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,784 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,203.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,772,000 after buying an additional 1,174,177 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,067 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,162,000 after buying an additional 1,100,467 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,406,000 after buying an additional 902,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,733,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,238,000 after buying an additional 694,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $181.77 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $242.99. The company has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.70.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

