Viacoin Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 18th. During the last week, Viacoin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $6.01 million and $52,052.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.43 or 0.00299608 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000530 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000085 BTC.

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

