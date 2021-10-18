Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.12% of Viasat worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Viasat by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Viasat by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 42,119 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Viasat by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Viasat by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Viasat by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $55.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $61.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $664.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.85 million. Analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.