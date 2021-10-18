Viberate Price Up 14.4% This Week (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Viberate has a total market capitalization of $11.56 million and $1.22 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viberate coin can now be purchased for $0.0588 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Viberate has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00041986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.29 or 0.00196436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00090095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

About Viberate

Viberate is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

