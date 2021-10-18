Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.91% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Vicarious Surgical stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. Vicarious Surgical has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $15.79.

