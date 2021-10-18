Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Short Interest Down 20.9% in September

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 780,700 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 987,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,903.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNRAF opened at $1.22 on Monday. Vicinity Centres has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.

About Vicinity Centres

Vicinity Centres operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, operation, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Property Investment and Strategic Partnerships segments. The Property Investment segment comprises of net property income derived from investment in retail property.

