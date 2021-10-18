Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Short Interest Down 20.9% in September

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 780,700 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 987,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,903.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CNRAF opened at $1.22 on Monday. Vicinity Centres has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.
About Vicinity Centres
