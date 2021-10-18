Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Short Interest Down 23.0% in September

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,319,900 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 1,713,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VITFF opened at $14.71 on Monday. Victoria Gold has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It project portfolio includes the Eagle Gold, Dublin Gulch, Eagle Extension, and Canalask. The company was founded on September 21, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

