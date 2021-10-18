VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Short Interest Up 28.6% in September

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of CEY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.20. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $25.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.