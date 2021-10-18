VideoCoin (VID) Price Hits $0.49 on Top Exchanges

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $76.60 million and $53,694.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000804 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 155,639,646 coins. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

