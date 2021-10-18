View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) dropped 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.73 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 11,642 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,231,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

VIEW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of View from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of View during the first quarter worth $84,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in View in the first quarter valued at $87,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in View in the first quarter valued at $7,169,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in View in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in View in the first quarter valued at $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

View Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIEW)

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

