VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Hits New 52-Week High at $489.50

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 489.50 ($6.40) and last traded at GBX 489.50 ($6.40), with a volume of 35219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480 ($6.27).

The company has a market capitalization of £818.63 million and a P/E ratio of 5.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 461.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 458.04.

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF)

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.