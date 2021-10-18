Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.83

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.83 and last traded at $24.83, with a volume of 1005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 471.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $54,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 36.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 58.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 33,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

