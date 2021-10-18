Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SPCE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.93.

NYSE SPCE opened at $20.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.34.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $78,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth $1,392,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 208.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

