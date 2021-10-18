Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 8,800 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.05% of Overstock.com worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSTK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 33,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 5.4% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $77.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average is $77.90. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $112.30.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $794.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.40.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

