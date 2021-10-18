Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.17% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 71,607 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,688,000 after acquiring an additional 25,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $598,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

CHCT opened at $47.89 on Monday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.48.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 25.70%. Analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.433 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

