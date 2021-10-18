Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter worth about $492,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,889,000 after purchasing an additional 39,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,159,000 after purchasing an additional 315,066 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,187,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,044,000 after purchasing an additional 103,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Shares of OZK opened at $44.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.82.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.33%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

