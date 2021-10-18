Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $44.61 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 18.85%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,636 shares of company stock valued at $14,126,665. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

