Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 66,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Chimera Investment worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,188,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,103,000 after buying an additional 310,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,806,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,342,000 after buying an additional 1,064,108 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 23.3% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,362,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846,152 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 12.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,775,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,862,000 after purchasing an additional 426,080 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 30.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,036,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 476,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

CIM stock opened at $15.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.18 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 83.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.41%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

