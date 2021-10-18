Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.17% of RPT Realty worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the first quarter worth $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

RPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

RPT opened at $13.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

RPT Realty Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

