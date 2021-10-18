Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 3,822.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 97.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 20.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

NTNX opened at $35.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day moving average is $34.60. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $2,278,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 43,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $1,617,001.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,044 shares of company stock worth $6,792,459 over the last three months. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

