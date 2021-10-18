Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.90 Million Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 51.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 373,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,256,000 after purchasing an additional 127,180 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 459,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after purchasing an additional 34,561 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 14.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.44.

Shares of THO stock opened at $108.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 2.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

