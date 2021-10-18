Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $2.06 Million Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REXR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 476,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,131,000 after purchasing an additional 70,904 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 22,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,944,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,763,000 after purchasing an additional 55,353 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:REXR opened at $60.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day moving average is $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

