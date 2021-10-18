Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $2.20 Million Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.07% of Sage Therapeutics worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 82,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 63,330 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 51,610 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $44.94 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.77 and a 52-week high of $98.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.86.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 23,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

