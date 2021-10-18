Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of BOX worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in BOX by 16.1% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 12,746,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,664,000 after buying an additional 1,769,842 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in BOX by 8.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,045,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,836,000 after buying an additional 394,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 25.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,388,000 after buying an additional 703,086 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BOX by 118.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,409,000 after buying an additional 1,174,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,855,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,594,000 after purchasing an additional 212,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOX opened at $26.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

BOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities upgraded BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,889 shares of company stock worth $1,496,090 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

