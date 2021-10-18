Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 56.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after buying an additional 42,391 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.13.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $141.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.18. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.88 and a 12 month high of $160.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $475.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.36 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $1,706,878.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,885.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

