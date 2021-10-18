Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.05% of Radian Group worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 42.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 496,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after buying an additional 148,927 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

RDN stock opened at $24.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.07.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $291.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%. Research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

RDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $76,025.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.