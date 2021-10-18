Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Stock Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.12% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 107,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 41,063 shares during the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,897,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,542,000 after acquiring an additional 70,452 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,842,000. 69.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

MNR opened at $19.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.87.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 54.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

