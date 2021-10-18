Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 19,200 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.12% of Columbia Property Trust worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.01.

NYSE CXP opened at $19.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average is $17.80.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 3.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 55.26%.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

