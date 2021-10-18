Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 5,000 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,527,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,826,836,000 after buying an additional 1,096,916 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in NetEase by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,418,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,514,000 after purchasing an additional 402,962 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in NetEase by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,807,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,578,000 after purchasing an additional 195,605 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,355,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,619,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,651,000 after purchasing an additional 56,480 shares during the period. 33.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $95.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.55.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $34.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

NTES has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

