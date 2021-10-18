Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,738 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.2% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $1.36 on Monday, reaching $229.63. 63,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,090,240. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Truist Securities increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.71.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

