Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.73

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.73 and last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 4954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

VIST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $581.79 million, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $165.28 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 904,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 80,401 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 60,986 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,682,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 39,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

