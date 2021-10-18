Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Earl Sibley Purchases 13 Shares

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) insider Earl Sibley purchased 13 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,188 ($15.52) per share, for a total transaction of £154.44 ($201.78).

Earl Sibley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vistry Group alerts:

On Thursday, September 16th, Earl Sibley purchased 12 shares of Vistry Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,209 ($15.80) per share, for a total transaction of £145.08 ($189.55).

LON VTY traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.12) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,205 ($15.74). The company had a trading volume of 386,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,394. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,201.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,214.08. Vistry Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Vistry Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,130 ($14.76) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,314.78 ($17.18).

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.