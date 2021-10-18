Vitruvian Partners LLP Acquires 234,809 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Vitruvian Partners LLP raised its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 794,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,809 shares during the quarter. CarGurus comprises approximately 0.8% of Vitruvian Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Vitruvian Partners LLP owned about 0.68% of CarGurus worth $20,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.9% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 9,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $298,754.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 106,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,293.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 3,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $98,293.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,455.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 589,306 shares of company stock worth $18,308,173 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $34.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,461. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.02.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

