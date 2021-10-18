Vitruvian Partners LLP Buys Shares of 26,216,400 Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Vitruvian Partners LLP bought a new stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,216,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,432,000. Global-e Online accounts for approximately 61.0% of Vitruvian Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Vitruvian Partners LLP owned about 18.43% of Global-e Online at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLBE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.93. The stock had a trading volume of 16,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,216. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.56. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.62 million. Research analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLBE shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

