Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Short Interest Update

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,300 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the September 15th total of 806,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.1 days.
VIVEF stock opened at $12.88 on Monday. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.21.
Vivendi Company Profile
Featured Story: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.