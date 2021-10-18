Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,664,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776,951 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.71% of Vivint Smart Home worth $74,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 44.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,171,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 357,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 14.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 981,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,051,000 after acquiring an additional 120,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 1,578.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,995,000 after acquiring an additional 919,091 shares during the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 227.3% during the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 550,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 382,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 14,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vivint Smart Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Vivint Smart Home stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.62. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $25.10.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $355.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

