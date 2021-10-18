VNX Market Cap Tops $209,175.10 (VNXLU)

VNX (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. VNX has a total market capitalization of $209,175.10 and $97.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VNX has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00041267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.84 or 0.00194858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00088914 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

VNX Coin Profile

VNXLU is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Coin Trading

