Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 109.21% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 171.38 ($2.24).
Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 109.94 ($1.44) on Monday. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 100.94 ($1.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 117.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 124.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The company has a market cap of £30.28 billion and a PE ratio of 366.47.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
