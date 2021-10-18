Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 109.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 171.38 ($2.24).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 109.94 ($1.44) on Monday. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 100.94 ($1.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 117.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 124.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The company has a market cap of £30.28 billion and a PE ratio of 366.47.

In related news, insider Dame Clara Furse purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £87,000 ($113,666.06).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.