Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.10.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.
In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Voya Financial stock opened at $68.66 on Monday. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.79. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.
Voya Financial Company Profile
Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.
Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.