Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.10.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 11.9% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 88.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 15,736 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 21.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,529,000 after purchasing an additional 149,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial stock opened at $68.66 on Monday. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.79. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

