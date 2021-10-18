VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Short Interest Down 23.0% in September

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 962,100 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 755,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ VYNE opened at $1.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.68. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 138.73% and a negative net margin of 554.66%. On average, analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 250,000 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $211,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 438.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 165,372 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 2,513.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 653,217 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 23.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

