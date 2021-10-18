WABnetwork (WAB) Tops One Day Volume of $1,855.00

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 18th. One WABnetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. WABnetwork has a market cap of $105,079.76 and approximately $1,855.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00040924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.33 or 0.00194576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00088880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WABnetwork is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

