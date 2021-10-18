Wagerr (WGR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $277.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $277.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00010298 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.39 or 0.00362059 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 220,970,043 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.