Wagner Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,478 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,647,000 after buying an additional 769,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,502,920,000 after purchasing an additional 568,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,437,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,469,000 after buying an additional 129,478 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,342,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,598,000 after buying an additional 87,048 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,226,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,157,000 after buying an additional 164,740 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.38.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded up $8.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.01. 49,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,933,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 135.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.74 and a 200-day moving average of $159.52. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,695 shares of company stock worth $9,147,907. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

