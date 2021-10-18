Wagner Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,546 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 2.3% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 106.7% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $97,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.38. 5,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,208. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average is $53.64. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

