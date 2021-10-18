Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Shares Acquired by Union Square Park Capital Management LLC

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its position in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 87.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Waitr accounts for about 1.2% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned about 1.35% of Waitr worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRH. FMR LLC grew its stake in Waitr by 255.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,936 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Waitr by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,151,000 after acquiring an additional 656,961 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Waitr in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Waitr by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 42,958 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waitr in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRH traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.51. 1,282,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,984,896. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.79 million, a P/E ratio of -81.25 and a beta of -3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $4.57.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $49.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.30 million. Waitr had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WTRH shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on Waitr from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley downgraded Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

In related news, Director Steven L. Scheinthal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 270,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,185.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Green sold 3,735,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $3,772,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Profile

Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

