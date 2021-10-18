Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will post $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.42. Walmart reported earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.84.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.13 on Monday, hitting $141.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,627,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,120,977. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.70 and its 200 day moving average is $141.86. The company has a market cap of $395.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total value of $55,118,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182 over the last three months. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

