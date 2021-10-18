Waltonchain (WTC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.44 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00001584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $76.59 million and approximately $7.44 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,743.86 or 0.06037117 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00084536 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,695,354 coins and its circulating supply is 77,974,322 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

