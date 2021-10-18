Warp Finance Price Reaches $219.64 on Top Exchanges (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for $219.64 or 0.00350671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $218,054.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010344 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

