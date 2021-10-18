Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Position Cut by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 124,532 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.05% of Waters worth $9,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,955,379,000 after purchasing an additional 702,337 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 634.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 772,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $267,070,000 after purchasing an additional 667,524 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,587,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Waters by 590.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 161,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,921,000 after buying an additional 138,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Waters by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,227,000 after buying an additional 123,204 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $344.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $390.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $208.81 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

