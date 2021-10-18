Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $178.71

Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $178.71 and last traded at $178.49, with a volume of 530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $177.05.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.23.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $2,220,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,278,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,048 shares of company stock worth $3,745,669. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 104.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,495,000 after buying an additional 49,359 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

